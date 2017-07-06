Lafayette community hosting benefit for local teacher battling cancer

A northwest Georgia community is coming together to help a Walker County teacher who's battling cancer.

A benefit concert will be held on Saturday, July 15, for Amanda Lanier, a teacher at Lafayette High School who was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in January of 2016. In addition to being a teacher, Mrs. Lanier is also a daughter, wife, and mother. The event will be Sat. July 15, from 2-5 p.m. at Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring.

Since her diagnoses, Mrs. Lanier's parents have been taking her to Cancer Treatment Center of America in Atlanta for chemotherapy. The trips usually take at least three days and since Lanier is unable to work, the extra expenses are adding up.

Organizers of the benefit are also planning an online auction that begins July 10 at 6:00 a.m. and ends on July 13 at 6:00 p.m..

FACEBOOK PAGE | "Cancer Benefit For LaFayette High School Teacher Mrs.Lanier"

If you would like to donate items for the auction or have any questions, just call Charity Lewis at 423-827-4093. Shea Haggard is planning the benefit concert and can be reached at 423-667-6882 if you have any questions.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.