Fallen Five honored at boot memorial in Fort Hood

The five servicemen, killed in the July 16th terror attack in Chattanooga, are being honored in Fort Hood, Texas as part of a memorial.

The memorial was created in 2014 and is made up of more than 7,000 boots. Each boot belongs to a service member who has made the ultimate sacrifice since the terror attack on September 11, 2001.

The boots are displayed in front of III Corps Headquarters on Sadowski Field.

The five members of the U.S. military who were killed on July 16 were Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, 40; Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, 35; Sgt. Carson A. Holmquist; Lance Cpl. Squire D. “Skip” Wells, 21; and Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith, 26.

The display will be up until July 10.