Dog found buried alive on Georgia trail

TUCKER, GA ( WXIA ) – As soon Eric Purdue saw the dusty, black nose and two tired, blue eyes looking up at him, he fell to his knees and began digging into the dirt with his bare hands.

A dog had been buried – alive.

“It's OK, baby. We're going to get you out. We'll get you out baby,” he said to her in a video, trying to comfort and reassure the fluffy brown, chow-mix, whom he named Lulu.

But, the DeKalb County man said, he almost missed her on the trail near Rock Mountain Boulevard and Lewis Road in Tucker, GA, on June 6.

She was in tightly packed dirt, unable to move—only her eyes and nose were remained above the underground hole.

Purdue, who was cutting briars along the trail, heard something, but he wasn’t sure what it was. He moved 25 yards in the noise’s direction and stumbled upon her—nearly stepping on her.

That’s when he dropped and began vigorously digging her out by hand.

“I think she knew we were trying to help her, so she just laid there. She wasn't super responsive,” Purdue recalled.

After pulling her out from the ground, he took her home, where he and his family bathed her several times that day, and never left her side.

“She was always with us… until we went to bed, she was always being petted.”

From the moment he rescued Lulu, Purdue had already made plans to adopt the abandoned dog. But, despite his and the veterinarians' efforts, Lulu died the following day at the animal hospital.

“I was planning on adopting the dog. I visualized the dog riding around with me in my truck. But they called me around 4:30 the next day to tell me that she'd passed.”

“June was a rough month; it really was. I think about her a lot.”

And a month later, police said, they still don’t have any leads on who did this.