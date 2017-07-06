Kroger recalls bottled water for babies

A Class II recall is in effect for a brand of bottled water sold at Kroger grocery stores. The FDA defines a Class II recall as use of the product would result in a temporary or reversible health problem.

The "Comforts for Baby Purified Water With Fluoride" was recalled by Kroger because the product may show signs of mold.

The recall affects gallon jugs of the water with UPC code 004126037597.

Kroger says customers were notified via phone calls and messages on cash register receipt messages.

Kroger has stores in northern Georgia as well as eastern Alabama. None are located in the Chattanooga area.