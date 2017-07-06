Restaurant serves food after inspectors told them to discard

In Dalton, one Mexican restaurant focusing on gorditas may need to spend a little more time on food safety.
Gorditas Purita on North Thornton Avenue scored a 75 this week. That's still a fair score, but they'll need to have a reinspection within 90 days. In the kitchen, there was a personal bottled drink stored on top of a prep surface plus grilled peppers made the day before did not get properly cooled in the cooler. Jalapenos in self-serve containers on the tables were not protected.
Food offered at the table must no be re-used by the next customers. Those jalapenos were discarded. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods. Most items on the steam table were out of temperature. The inspector instructed the crew to not lower the heat before closing, and the report states the restaurant used food after being told to discard it.
Three Hamilton County tattoo and body piercing shops inspected all earned perfect scores.
Hamilton County restaurants
- 95 Steve's Landing 1145 Poling Circle
- 96 Starbuck's Coffee 827 Broad Street
- 97 Biba's Italian 5918 Hixson Pike
- 97 Formosa 5425 Highway153
- 98 Popeye's 4428 Highway 58
- 98 Snobiz 5209 Hunter Road
- 98 Red Lobster 2131 Northgate Park
- 98 Waffle House 8912 Lee Highway
- 98 Dunkin Donuts 4535 Highway 58
- 99 Cracker Barrel 8852 Old Lee Highway
- 99 Lakeshore Grill 5600 Lake Resort
- 99 Moonpie General Store 429 Broad Street
- 100 Rib & Loin 5435 Highway 153
- 100 Southern Belle 2 Ross's Landing
Hamilton County tattoos/body piercing shops
- 100 Ink Expressions North 123 Frazier Avenue
- 100 Red Queen 3628 Ringgold Road
- 100 American Ink 4617 Brainerd Road
Catoosa County
- 93 Home Plate, 7807 Nashville St, Ringgold
- 96 Legendairy Ice Cream & Coffee Shop, 260 Lafayette St, Ringgold
- 95 Sonic, 1783 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 89 Sonic, 6645 Hwy 41, Ringgold
- 92 Walker Development, 59 Kellerhalls Ln, Fort Oglethorpe
Dade County
- 100 Cloudland Canyon State Park, 122 Cloudland Canyon Park, Rising Fawn
Walker County
- 96 Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 2209 N Main St Lafayette
- 100 Chuck Wagon Concessions, 726 Park City Road, Rossville
- 96 LaFayette Heald Care, 205 Road Runner, Blvd, Lafayette
- 96 Thatcher's BBQ & Grille, 505 W 9th Street, Chickamauga
Whitfield County
- 98 Carmike Cinemas 12, 875 Walnut Square Blvd, Dalton
- 99 Centro de Bienestar, 2705 Airport Rd, Dalton
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites, 903 W Bridge Rd, Dalton
- 94 G & G's Catering, 1109 N Hamilton St, Dalton
- 100 Hampton Inn - Dalton, 1000 Market St, Dalton
- 100 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 865 Holiday Inn Dr, Dalton
- 100 Howard Johnson, 790 College Drive, Dalton
- 92 KFC, 1519 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 89 Lalo's To Go, 221 W Cuyler St, Dalton
- 95 McDonald's, 2431 E Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 73 Quinton Memorial Rehab Center, 1115 Burleyson Rd, Dalton
- 99 Subway, 906 S Thornton Ave, Dalton