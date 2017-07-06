Restaurant serves food after inspectors told them to discard

In Dalton, one Mexican restaurant focusing on gorditas may need to spend a little more time on food safety.

Gorditas Purita on North Thornton Avenue scored a 75 this week. That's still a fair score, but they'll need to have a reinspection within 90 days. In the kitchen, there was a personal bottled drink stored on top of a prep surface plus grilled peppers made the day before did not get properly cooled in the cooler. Jalapenos in self-serve containers on the tables were not protected.

Food offered at the table must no be re-used by the next customers. Those jalapenos were discarded. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods. Most items on the steam table were out of temperature. The inspector instructed the crew to not lower the heat before closing, and the report states the restaurant used food after being told to discard it.

Three Hamilton County tattoo and body piercing shops inspected all earned perfect scores.

