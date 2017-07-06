Chandeliers recalled due to fire hazard

Lumicentro Internacional is recalling more than 10,000 crystal chandeliers sold at Home Depot.

The recall involves Hampton Bay 3-light crystal chandeliers and Home Decorators collection 4-light crystal chandeliers.

The halogen bulbs sold with the chandeliers can melt parts of the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission , there have been 39 reports of plastic on the unit burning and melting, wires burned, or overheating in the 4-Light Chandelier and one report of the unit catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recalled chandeliers were sold nationwide from October 2015 through February 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chandeliers and contact the company for a free upgrade kit.

