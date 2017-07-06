Scattered storms through the day

Good Thursday. We are experiencing some areas of dense fog this morning. Along with that we can expect a few isolated showers or storms to move through during our morning drive. Look for more widespread showers and storms on and off through the afternoon and evening hours. We will still manage a muggy high of 88 degrees. Some showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours as lows drop into the low 70s.

Friday we may have one or two showers in the morning, but we will have a flare-up of storms developing during the late morning and afternoon hours. That line of rain will move to our south during the evening hours, and after 6pm, the entire area should be rain free. Friday's high will reach 87.

The weekend is shaping up to be a fairly nice one. We will get a break from the rain as Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 89. The humidity will start to break Saturday night, and as we move into Sunday skies will be mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees. The humidity will be much lower so it will be a fairly tolerable 90 degrees.

Expect the same for Monday with the humidity creeping back in toward the middle of next week.

David Karnes

