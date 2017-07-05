Signal Mountain school viability committee shares findings from Memphis visit

Members of the Signal Mountain school system viability committee spent Wednesday night sharing what they learned from their visit to Memphis.

They met with three districts that broke away from Shelby County schools in 2013.

Members say they learned a lot during the four-day visit, including the fact that open enrollment and community engagement was encouraged.

Some members say they're also confident that Hamilton County students and funding for their schools would not be affected by a split.

One parent who also traveled to Shelby County fears the committee isn't presenting both sides.

"We got a really rosy picture tonight, which is great if that were the whole picture," Elizabeth Baker tells Channel 3. "But, I don't think that is the whole picture."

Committee members also agreed to cut off community questions and concerns online about the split on July 15th.

The group plans to email questionnaires to get more ideas on how to move forward within the next 10 days.

