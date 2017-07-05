One killed in crash on Standifer Gap Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One killed in crash on Standifer Gap Road

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Collegedale police are investigating a deadly crash in Ooltewah Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Standifer Gap Road.

Police spokeswoman Tonya Sadler says the crash involves one vehicle, and the driver was ejected.

The name of the driver is not being released until family members are notified.

Sadler says the cause of the crash is under investigation.

