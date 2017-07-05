VIDEO: Cleveland PD seeking suspect in recent car burglaries - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Cleveland PD seeking suspect in recent car burglaries

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland police are urging residents to lock their vehicles after a number of car burglaries have been reported.

Officials say the break-ins are happening in the area of Mouse Creek Road and Tomahawk Circle overnight. 

Some of the items the victims reported missing include firearms, debit cards, money, and checkbooks.

The suspect is believed to be driving a small black Honda. 

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at (423)-476-7511.

