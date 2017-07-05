UPDATE: Missing Alabama teen has Chattanooga ties

UPDATE: Channel 3 is learning a missing Alabama teen who was enrolled at UTC this fall is related to Chattanooga developer John Wise.

Officials said 19-year-old Henry Wise went under water after a jet ski crash in the Florida panhandle on Tuesday.

So far, search crews haven't found him.

Henry's uncle, John Wise, said the teen recently graduated from high school in Alabama. He was preparing to move to Chattanooga and start his college career at UTC.

"This is the most painful, long, drawn out, brutal thing I could ever imagine," John Wise, Henry's uncle said.

A trip to Port Saint Joe, Florida took a heartbreaking turn on the July 4th holiday.

Coast Guard officials said Henry wise was riding on a jet ski with a friend when they collided with a boat.

The 19 year old hasn't been seen since. His friend was hurt.

"We're just trying to deal with this tragic accident that happened," Wise said.

Henry's uncle is still in Florida.

He said family members do not think the teen survived the crash, but they hope law enforcement agencies and volunteer search crews can give them some closure by finding him.

Crews are using a helicopter to look from the air, while dive teams search the water.

"He was my closest nephew and we did a lot together. We have a tight knit family," Wise said.

Wise said Henry planned to live with his cousin in Chattanooga.

He recently decided to attend UTC and was thrilled to start a new adventure. University officials said he had not decided on a major yet.

Now family members are focused on bringing him home. All search crews have found so far is a life jacket in the same area Henry disappeared.

"We want to lay him to rest over in Fairhope. We would like to recover him and take him home," Wise said.

Family members said they'll stay in Florida until they find him.

UPDATE: The search has been suspended for a 19-year-old Alabama man missing after his personal watercraft crashed into a boat near a Florida marina.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release it searched about 7 square miles (18 sq. kilometers) during a nine-hour search for Henry Wise of Fairhope, Alabama. Wise didn't resurface Tuesday night when his watercraft collided with the boat.

Another person on the watercraft, 19-year-old Gavin Primm of Daphne, Alabama, was injured. His condition wasn't immediately available.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Wise.

PREVIOUS STORY: (WPMI) - — The search continues for a missing 19-year-old from Fairhope. Henry Wise went under the water after a jet ski accident Tuesday night in Port Saint Joe Florida, near Panama City. Another teen was seriously injured in that accident.

Early on in the search, a life jacket was found in the water in the same area where Henry Wise went missing. The life jacket had been cut by what appeared to be a propeller.

Wise is enrolled this fall at the University of Chattanooga in Tennessee.

