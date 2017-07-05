UPDATE: Chattanooga police & fire investigating drowning - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga police & fire investigating drowning

CHATTANOOGA, TN

Chattanooga police and fire departments are investigating a drowning at a home on Chickasaw Road Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials confirm a drowning investigation is underway.

Police say the initial investigation shows the victim may have drowned due to a medical emergency or accident.

