UPDATE: Chattanooga police & fire investigating drowning

Chattanooga police and fire departments are investigating a drowning at a home on Chickasaw Road Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Fire officials confirm a drowning investigation is underway.

Police say the initial investigation shows the victim may have drowned due to a medical emergency or accident.

