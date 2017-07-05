Georgia going RB heavy at SEC Media Days, Chubb, Michel & LB Smith

Georgia's double headed monster at running back will headline the Dawgs visit to the SEC Media Days.

Georiga is sending running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and linebacker Roquan Smith.

Chubb and Michel both opted to return for their senior seasons. Chubb has 19 career 100 yard rushing games and three 200 yard rushing games. Michel who hasn't started as many games as Chubb has eight 100 yard rushing games including 170 yards against Georgia Tech last year.

Junior linebacker Roquan Smith led the Dawgs with 95 tackles last year. He turned it up late in the season with 16 tackles in each of his final two games.