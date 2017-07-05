Bama sending star studded trio: Ridley, Fitzpatrick & Bozeman to SEC Media Days

The University of Alabama will send a trio of All-SEC players to the SEC Media Days starting on Monday July. 10.

Representing the Tide will be wideout Calvin Ridley, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman is the lone senior and Alabama's returning starting Center. Bozeman was all conference last year.

Ridley Jr. a junior was named All-SEC as a freshman. In two seasons with the Tide, Ridley has caught 161 passes for 1,814 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick, a junior is Alabama's leader in the defensive backfield. He led the team and conference with six interceptions as sophomore and was named an All-American.