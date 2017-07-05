Vols send senior trio of Robertson, Moseley and Vickers to SEC Media Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Offensive lineman Jashon Robertson, defensive back Emmanuel Moseley and defensive lineman Kendal Vickers have been selected to represent the University of Tennessee at the Southeastern Conference Football Media Days next week in Hoover, Alabama.



On Monday, July 10, the senior trio and Tennessee head coach Butch Jones will make the media rounds at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham - The Wynfrey Hotel starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT. Tennessee, Arkansas and LSU will be the first three teams featured at SEC Media Days, which runs July 10-13.



For the third-consecutive year, SEC Network and ESPN will have live, on-site coverage of SEC Media Days. Live coverage on July 10 starts at 12:30 p.m. ET with SEC Now and continues with The Paul Finebaum Show at 5 p.m. ET.



Robertson, Moseley and Vickers will all be making their SEC Media Days debuts. This year marks the second-straight year that Tennessee will bring three seniors to SEC Media Days as Joshua Dobbs, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Cameron Sutton went in 2016.



Robertson is the Volunteers' most-experienced offensive lineman with 39 games played and 35 starts in his career. He is also one of the most versatile offensive linemen on the roster as he started 12 games in 2016 at left guard and worked at center for much of the spring. In 2016, he helped pave the way for a UT offense that scored a program-record 437 points (36.4 points per game). The Nashville native started at left guard in UT's 49-36 win vs. Kentucky on Nov. 12, 2016, blocking for 599 yards of offense and UT's most rushing yards (376) in an SEC game since 406 vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 26, 1994. As a sophomore in 2015, Robertson helped the Vols rush for a 2,908 yards, which was the second-most in UT history. He has been an anchor of Tennessee's offensive line since his 2014 freshman year when he started all 13 games at right guard and earned Freshman All-SEC and ESPN True Freshman All-American honors.



Moseley is Tennessee's most seasoned cornerback with 39 games played and 19 career starts. For his career, has amassed 104 tackles (82 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception and 23 passes defended. As a junior in 2016, Moseley played in all 13 games, made 10 starts at cornerback and posted career highs of 57 tackles (44 solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native also had six passes defended. A skilled tackler, Moseley recorded a career-high eight tackles twice in 2016, making eight stops against Ohio on Sept. 17 and eight (three for a loss) against Alabama on Oct. 15. As a sophomore, he recorded an interception against Northwestern in the 2016 Outback Bowl (2015 season).



Vickers is UT's most-experienced defensive lineman. He has starred in 31 career games, made 26 starts at defensive tackle and totaled 58 tackles (28 solo), 3.0 sacks, 7.6 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The Havelock, North Carolina, native is the only returning 2016 defensive player who started all 13 games last season. He posted career highs as a junior with 38 tackles (19 solo), 2.5 sacks, 6.0 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Vickers logged career-high seven tackles and one sack at South Carolina on Oct. 29. He also had one sack against Virginia Tech on Sept. 10 and a half sack on Nov. 5 against Tennessee Tech. After redshirting the 2013 season, he played in five games in 2014, started all 13 games in 2015 and started all 13 games in 2016.