Suspect in Huntsville standoff said he was mad about fireworks

Police have charged a Huntsville man following an overnight shooting and standoff in the 2800 block of Fairbanks Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Fairbanks Street around 11:45 Tuesday night. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm with not life-threatening.

Investigators tell us 32-year-old Thomas Couch was in a neighboring apartment and shot the victim because he was upset about fireworks being shot in the area by several people.

Couch refused to surrender to officers and a standoff ensued with him barricading himself inside a home with two children.

He was charged with Assault 2nd degree and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Couch was cornered in the apartment while police evacuated neighbors. Police tell us he came out and surrendered around 2:30 a.m.

The children were not hurt. Around 12:20 a.m., our cameras caught officers threatening to pepper spray people after one of the bystanders threw a lit roman candle at officers.

A few moments after that, another larger firework was thrown at officers.

None of them were hurt and we didn't see anyone being arrested for that incident.

WAFF contributed to this story