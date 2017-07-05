Pat Summitt Foundation half way to requirement to order specialty license plates

The Pat Summitt Foundation has reached half its goal for pre-orders for its new specialty license plate.

Tennessee requires at least 1,000 pre-orders to start the production of the new license plate and as of July 5, 583 have been pre-ordered.

The original deadline to pre-order the plates was June 30, 2017 but it has been extended an extra year. The state will issue refunds if it doesn't reach the necessary amount of pre-orders by June 30, 2018.

The design features legendary Lady Vols head coach Pat Summitt and a basketball-themed border, along with the foundation's logo. Summitt died in June 2016 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The specialty plates cost $35, and $15 of every plate purchased is given to The Pat Summitt Foundation.

It'll take between four and six months for the plates to arrive at local county clerk offices.

Plates can be pre-ordered on www.patsummitt.org, by phone at (865) 524-1223 or via email at contactus@patsummitt.org.