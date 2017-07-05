Man who needed air in tires, bought lottery ticket wins $1M - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man who needed air in tires, bought lottery ticket wins $1M

Posted: Updated:
Anthony Iavarone, along with Yolanda Vega from the New York Lottery. WNYT photo Anthony Iavarone, along with Yolanda Vega from the New York Lottery. WNYT photo

BALLSTON, NY (AP) - A New York man who stopped at a convenience store to put air in his tires and ended up buying a lottery ticket has won a $1 million jackpot.

State lottery officials on Friday introduced 19-year-old Anthony Iavarone as the winner of the jackpot on a $1 million Cashword scratch-off ticket.

Iavarone, of Clifton Park, says he recently stopped at a Stewart's Shops store in the Saratoga County town of Ballston to put air in his tires. While there, he decided to buy a lottery ticket.

Iavarone says he chose the $10 Cashword scratch-off because it's the one his aunt always plays. He says he at first didn't believe he won the jackpot, so he had his father double-check.

Iavarone will receive a one-time lump sum of $661,800 after taxes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.