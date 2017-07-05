Over 100 people shot over July 4th holiday in Chicago

(NBC Chicago) - Twelve people have been killed and more than 90 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since noon Friday, marking a bloody holiday weekend that surpassed last year's violence, according to police.

A late surge in shootings saw at least six people killed and 28 others wounded in less than 12 hours overnight, bringing the total number of people shot over the four-day weekend to more than 100.

Last year, 66 people were shot, four of them fatally, over the long holiday weekend. However, Fourth of July fell on a

Monday that year, making the weekend only three days long.

In 2013, the last four-day weekend for the Fourth of July, 72 people were shot across the city.

The most recent fatality happened early Wednesday morning, when a 42-year-old man was found on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Police said the man was found in the 6200 block of South Laflin and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

At about 1:45 a.m., a man was shot and killed in the city's Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the man was standing on the street in the 7900 block of South Paulina when someone walked up to him and fired shots. The man was taken in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. Area South detectives are investigating.

Less than an hour earlier, four people were shot, two of them killed, when a group of men opened fire at them from a black SUV in the 1100 block of South Eberhardt, police said. One man was shot in the back and a second shot in the chest. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A third man, 29, was shot in the right wrist and was listed in stable condition at Roseland Hospital and a 37-year-old man was shot in the right arm and listed in stable condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning.

One minute after midnight, a group of three people were shot, one of them fatally, while standing on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West 47th Street, police said. One man walked into Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A second man, 45, was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger in stable condition. A third victim, 29, was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was ultimately pronounced dead, authorities said.

Late Tuesday, a 52-year-old man, believed to be an unintended target in a shooting, was killed while standing outside his home in the city's North Austin neighborhood, according to police.

On Friday, three men were killed in a shooting in the 5700 block of South Wells at approximately 8:50 p.m., police say.

A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest and the leg, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A 30-year-old man was also killed at the scene. The two victims were on a porch when two armed men opened fire, striking and killing both of them.

According to Chicago Police, two possible offenders are currently in custody in connection with the slaying.

Another victim, a 51-year-old man, was found dead at the same scene, according to police.

The fourth homicide of the weekend occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, as a 47-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of South State Street.

Also on Sunday, a 39-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head around 11:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of West 14th Street, police said.

And police also responded Tuesday to the city's Riverdale neighborhood where a 21-year-old man, who was not the intended target of a shooting, was killed around 5:18 p.m.