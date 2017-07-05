10 things to Know for Today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

10 things to Know for Today

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHY NORTH KOREA IS REVELING IN ITS ICBM LAUNCH

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows to never give up missiles or nuclear weapons and North Korean state media exults, this time the accomplishment might actually match the over-the-top description.

2. HOW THE WORLD IS RESPONDING TO NORTH KOREA

The dangerous new reach for weapons Pyongyang hopes to top with nuclear warheads one day is spurring U.S. demands for "global action" to counter the threat.

3. WHAT AWAITS TRUMP AS HE RETURNS TO EUROPE

The president could get a friendly welcome in Poland ahead of a G20 summit, despite lingering skepticism across the continent over his commitment to NATO, his past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to pull the U.S. out of a major climate agreement.

4. MUELLER PROBE COULD DRAW FOCUS TO RUSSIAN CRIME OPERATIONS

The U.S. government has long warned that Russian organized crime posed a threat to democratic institutions, including "criminally linked oligarchs" who might collude with the Russian government to undermine business competition.

5. WHERE A FRAIL 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL LOOKS AS IF SHE'S ONLY 1

Born in a squalid displaced camp for Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya minority, Rosmaida Bibi has struggled to do something most children do effortlessly: grow.

6. MORE FAMILIES FLEEING CENTRAL AMERICA RESETTLING IN MEXICO

Instead of trying to reach the U.S., which many Central American refugees see as increasingly hostile, more people fleeing violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras and staying in Mexico.

7. UKRAINE SAYS IT PREVENTED ANOTHER CYBERATTACK

The country is still trying to find its feet after scores or even hundreds of businesses and government agencies were hit by an explosion of data-scrambling software on June 27.

8. WHY AUSCHWITZ-BIRKENAU MEMORIAL IS CRITICIZING LOUISIANA CONGRESSMAN

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins filmed part of a political video from inside a former gas chamber at the site, and Auschwitz officials say it is not a stage, but a place for silence.

9. BIG FIREWORKS RING IN AMERICA'S 241ST BIRTHDAY

Americans celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds.

10. HOW BRITAIN CELEBRATED BASEBALL

A vivid piece of American sports culture was displayed in London's Hyde Park as baseball came to town for America's Independence Day.

