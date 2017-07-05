Afternoon/evening storms headed our way

We are stuck in a weather pattern that is the complete opposite of last year at this time! Last year we were drying so fast and getting hotter. The old saying in summer in the south is if you are dry you will fry. This year we are seeing frontal systems stalling out near us and little ripples moving through the upper atmosphere wringing out the juicy air. So rain begets rain.

I see more of this for the next 7 days, but we will see a bit of a break on Sunday. Highs will range from the upper 80's to near 90. Lows will average from the low 70's to upper 60's.

Showers and storms will remain scattered though Saturday with a dry day on Sunday. Next week widely scattered showers and thundershowers will start up again,

Download our WRCB Weather app for the latest look at the radar. We have made some new additions to the app, so enjoy! Paul Barys

WEDNESDAY

5pm... Scattered Storms, 89

THURSDAY