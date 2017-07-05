Freeman returns, Braves blasted by Astros 16-4

ATLANTA (AP) - Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and the Houston Astros pounded the Atlanta Braves 16-4 on Tuesday night.

Showing why they're the major leagues' best team at 57-27, the Astros banged out 19 hits to tie a season high and led 12-0 before Atlanta scratched out three late runs.

Yuli Gurriel doubled twice to drive in three runs, Brad Peacock (6-1) won his third straight start, and George Springer went 4 for 5 with a homer, helping Houston improve to 30-9 on the road and overshadow the return of Braves slugger Freddie Freeman.

Houston has won 11 of 14 overall and 19 of 22 on the road, thanks in part to Altuve and Gurriel, who are hitting a combined .462 with 16 RBIs in the last seven games.

Reddick's fifth career grand slam put the Astros up 16-4 in the ninth.