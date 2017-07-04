Freeman returns to lineup 3 weeks earlier than expected - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Freeman returns to lineup 3 weeks earlier than expected

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By GEORGE HENRY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Braves slugger Freddie Freeman has returned earlier than expected from a broken left wrist and he's back as the starting third baseman.

His return is the latest stage in a surprising turnaround since he was hit by a pitch on May 17. He was told that he'd likely miss about 10 weeks but instead was sidelined just seven. He was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday after he met with team physician Gary Lourie a few hours before Atlanta played the Houston Astros.

Freeman announced two weeks ago that he had approached the team about moving from first base to keep Matt Adams' bat in the lineup. A couple of days later, he said the fracture was between 80 and 90 percent healed and believed it was possible to return before the All-Star break.

Freeman spent the last few days on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. He had only five at-bats but said he had no problems swinging a bat. He's wearing a protective cover on his left wrist when hitting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.