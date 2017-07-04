More flooding cleanup in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

More flooding cleanup in Cleveland

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Flash flood waters seeped into the Salvation Army facility in Cleveland last Saturday afternoon. The staff still had a few hours left to help people from the community who were there that day. They all had to act quickly to get the water out of the building.

"Her car's under water. The dumpster in the back is floating toward the front," is what Corps Administrator Ruthie Forgey heard on the phone when she got the call about the flooding.

The rain was falling hard and moving fast outside the building on Inman Street. Forgey says it started covering the floors in a matter of minutes.

"About a half to three quarters of an inch here in the kitchen" says Forgey. "In our large mutli-purpose room we had about a quarter to half inch, and in our storage room we had 4 to 6 inches."

This is where the most damage occurred. Portions of dry wall will have to be replaced to avoid mold and mildew contamination. Also, several hundreds of dollars worth of donations stored in a trailer had gotten soaked.

A restoration company was called. Staff and volunteers scrambled to make sure meals could be served the next day.

"We were able to get everything re-positioned well enough to actually do a carry out breakfast and bring it in and still feed our people and meet the need," adds Forgey.

The salvation army found itself on the receiving end of assistance. Forgey says homeless people who go there for help had helped her with some of the cleanup.

"We have a very strong sense of community here," states Forgey.

 Some areas were still being dried on the Fourth of July. Forgey says offers of help are still coming in on Facebook.

"We can only do what we do because of the community that's behind us," says Forgey. "We're so grateful for those calls and those prayers and those offers."

Forgey also says insurance should cover most, if not all the damage and is thankful it wasn't worse. The Salvation Army-Cleveland was closed for the holiday but will be back open to the public at 8:30 Wednesday morning. For more information about the Salvation Army visit this web site.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.