What The Tech? New Emojis

If someone had told you 10 years ago that a new language would be invented and used by millions of people around the world, you'd probably think they were joking.

It's no joke though. For the past several years a consortium of tech experts from around the world have gathered to invent new words or phrases that all the kids are using these days. They are emojis. Those icons on phones, web browsers and programs of faces, food, animals and flags that people use to communicate.

Wait. There's more!

69 new emojis are coming later this year and boy, some of them will leave you scratching your head.

Here are descriptions of some of them:

grinning face with one large and one small eye

face with finger covering closed lips. shhhh!

serious face with symbols covering mouth. curses!

smiling face with smiling eyes and hand covering mouth

face with open mouth vomiting

shocked face with exploding head

face with one eyebrow raised

I can see those being used quite often. The next group, maybe not.

bearded person

breast feeding

person with headscarf

person in steamy room

wizard or mage

zombie

climber

person in lotus position

sled

curling stone

There's also a fortune cookie, pretzel, a cut of meat, brain, orange heart, I love you hand sign and a flying saucer.

These new emoji that all the kids will be talking about, or texting with, will be released later this year. Apple generally adds new emoji to new operating system so they should be included in the next iOS11 release. Google adds them to new operating systems which roll out to some phones in staggered updates.

What do you think?