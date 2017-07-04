Dalton Police remind people to know the laws before using firewo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police remind people to know the laws before using fireworks

By Lori Mitchell, Reporter
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

Dalton public safety officials are reminding people to be careful this July 4th and know the laws if you’re planning to use fireworks.

The law in Georgia is different than it used to be. 

In the past, you had to use fireworks on July 4th by 9:00 p.m. but now you have until midnight to light up the sky. Although, your neighbors might not be too happy about it. 

“We get a lot of noise complaints when people do shoot the fireworks. Our biggest thing is don't be in the roadway, don't be on other people's property when you're firing them and be safe,” said Dalton Police Lt. Matthew Locke.

It’s also against the law to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs while you’re using fireworks.

Lt. Matthew Locke says most injuries happen because people aren’t paying attention.

“People don't realize the intensity of some of these fireworks and sparklers. Just the temperature range that they burn at and it's so easy to receive a burn or an eye injury from those explosions. They'll turn their kids loose with them and they won't supervise them and that's where the injuries are coming from is the younger folks,” said Lt. Locke.

If you shoot fireworks past midnight you could be cited. 

You can buy fireworks in Dalton but you must be 18 to do so.

Dalton’s July 4th celebration takes place at Heritage Point Park.

The firework show is at 9:30 p.m. 

The Dalton Police Department has additional officers on duty to keep the community safe.

