UPDATE: Three rescued from Ocoee River in Polk County

Three kayakers were rescued Tuesday afternoon in Polk County.

Stephen Lofty, chief of West Polk County Fire and Rescue, tells Channel 3 that two women and a man were kayaking down the Ocoee River, just below the Nancy Ward gravesite at the New Highway 411 and Old Highway 411 bridges, when their boats got caught in a tree under the water's surface.

Lofty says the man was able to free himself and all three people were eventually pulled from the water by rescue crews.

No one was injured.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.