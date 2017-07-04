AP source: Kings, Zach Randolph agree to 2-year, $24M deal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

AP source: Kings, Zach Randolph agree to 2-year, $24M deal

By Associated Press

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI
AP Basketball Writer

A person with knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal with forward Zach Randolph.

The sides came to agreement on Tuesday, reuniting Randolph with former Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger, now the coach in Sacramento. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until Thursday.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

After a rocky start to his career in Portland and New York, Randolph found himself in Memphis. He spent eight years with the Grizzlies, emerging as one of the central figures of the team's "grit and grind" mantra.

Last year, he averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. He is expected to be a solid veteran mentor for a young Kings team.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball



