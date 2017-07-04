PHOTOS: Boat sinks, creates fuel spill at Harrison Bay State Par - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Boat sinks, creates fuel spill at Harrison Bay State Park

By WRCB Staff
By Ken Nicholson
HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County HazMat crews sprung into action Tuesday to help contain a gas spill caused by a sinking boat.

It happened at the marina in Harrison Bay State Park near Dockside restaurant.

Oil and gas from the boat were contained by inflatable barriers.

EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says no knows why the boat sank at this time. She says the boat will have to be removed from the water so that insurance adjusters can determine the cause and the extent of damage.

No one was injured.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

