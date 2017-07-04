GBI agents continue fight against fentanyl

The fight against extremely dangerous and deadly synthetic opioid continues in Georgia, as investigators have issued another warning about fentanyl.

Agents in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab have discovered two new forms of fentanyl, acrylfentanyl and tetrahydrofuran fentanyl.

Acryfentanyl is already banned in Georgia.

Since the legislature is not in session, on Thursday the Georgia State Board of Pharmacy passed an Emergency Rule to regulate the newly identified synthetic fentanyl, tetrahydrofuran fentanyl, as a Schedule I substance.

The new rule gives all Georgia officers the same authority as Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agents to seize the substance.

GBI agents also discovered a counterfeit pill with acrylfentanyl.

Agents urge people to understand pills bought through an underground market are very likely to contain dangerous and deadly synthetic opioids.