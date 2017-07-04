UPDATE: Missing Cleveland woman found - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Missing Cleveland woman found

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
Merry Ann Hall and her Blue Subaru Forrester with TN tag 5634dd9 Merry Ann Hall and her Blue Subaru Forrester with TN tag 5634dd9
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Cleveland police said a woman who disappeared near the end of June was found Monday.

Merry Ann Hall left home on June 26, and told no one about her plans or destination.

On July 10, at around 1:00 p.m., Cleveland police announced on Facebook that Hall had been found.

Police have not released Hall's condition or said where she was found.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Merry Ann Hall left her home in Cleveland June 26, 2017. She didn't tell her family of her plans and/or destination. 

They tell police that Hall has medical problems which require her to take daily medicine that she does not have with her.

Hall left in a Blue Subaru Forrester with TN tag 5634dd9. 

Any person with information regarding Hall or her whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police Department Detective Daniel Gibbs 423-559-3393.

