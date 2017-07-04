UPDATE: Missing Cleveland woman found

Merry Ann Hall and her Blue Subaru Forrester with TN tag 5634dd9

UPDATE: Cleveland police said a woman who disappeared near the end of June was found Monday.

Merry Ann Hall left home on June 26, and told no one about her plans or destination.

On July 10, at around 1:00 p.m., Cleveland police announced on Facebook that Hall had been found.

Police have not released Hall's condition or said where she was found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cleveland police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Merry Ann Hall left her home in Cleveland June 26, 2017. She didn't tell her family of her plans and/or destination.

They tell police that Hall has medical problems which require her to take daily medicine that she does not have with her.

Hall left in a Blue Subaru Forrester with TN tag 5634dd9.

Any person with information regarding Hall or her whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police Department Detective Daniel Gibbs 423-559-3393.