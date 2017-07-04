Pot for dogs? Pet owners turn to cannabis treats to ease firewor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pot for dogs? Pet owners turn to cannabis treats to ease fireworks stress

Posted: Updated:
""

(NBC San Francisco) - Dog owners know too well what the Fourth of July fireworks do to their pets' stress levels. Now, some in California are turning to cannabis products for pooches.

Yes, there are special treats infused with CBD (cannabidiol) — a cannabis compound — to alleviate a dog's anxiety caused by fireworks.

"I don't want him to be stressed out, especially over something as insignificant as fireworks," Bay Area pet owner Zugeiryd Garcia-Barrera said.

This year, Garcia-Barrera's dog C-Rex, will be given a new anxiety remedy: medical marijuana for pets.

At Holistic Hound in Berkeley, CA, CBD dog treats are a big seller.

"The response has been overwhelmingly that it calms them down," said store owner Heidi Hill.

While there is THC and cannabinoids from marijuana in the treats, it's not like the pot people use, Hill said. 

"The product we sell and what makes it legal is it's from industrialized hemp," she said. "It's less than 3 percent THC — doesn't get the dogs high."

But are they safe and legal?

In December, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reminded the public that CBD is considered an illegal substance, according to a research group.

Dr. Tom Hansen of San Francisco Veterinary Specialists said he has seen dogs in the ER after eating marijuana. He has not seen illness caused by the CBD products, and while pet owners tell him CBDs seem to work, he can't offer pet owners advice about them.

"We just don't know what these products are doing," he said. "There is anecdotal information, but no science behind it because it's a Schedule 1 drug. Not allowed to study it."

Experts say pet owners should read the product packaging and follow dosing directions carefully.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.