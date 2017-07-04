Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose

Posted: Updated:
A TBI photo shows fake Oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl that were seized and submitted to bureau crime labs. A TBI photo shows fake Oxycodone pills that are actually fentanyl that were seized and submitted to bureau crime labs.

MEMPHIS (AP) - A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says a grand jury has returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Cortez Armstrong with distributing drugs, including heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl.

The indictment says Armstrong sold fentanyl to a man identified as Z.R. in October. His body was found by law enforcement officers in Memphis. He died of a fentanyl overdose.

Online court records do not show if Armstrong has a lawyer or if he has been arrested.

Distribution of fentanyl resulting in death is punishable by no less than 20 years in prison, upon conviction.

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Laurenzi said "the Mid-South lost far too many lives to drug overdoses" last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.