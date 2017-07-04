Instant breadsticks? You may be able to order Olive Garden on Am - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Instant breadsticks? You may be able to order Olive Garden on Amazon soon

Posted: Updated:

By Tracy Saelinger, TODAY

(NBC News) - Normally, those CEO earnings calls you hear about are pretty boring — at least to us food people.

But a Darden Restaurants exec dropped an interesting little nugget of information on one this week: The company, which owns Olive Garden and other big-name restaurants, is testing delivery via Amazon Prime Now.

While CEO Eugene Lee didn't specify the test was with Olive Garden, he did mention that the restaurant is popular among its millennial customers, who are more likely to be the ones using online food delivery after all. He also noted Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, an American-fare chain in 23 states, is also particularly popular with the millennial age group.

Olive Garden is also the company's largest chain by far, though, with 846 locations. (Longhorn Steakhouse comes in next, with 490. Other Darden restaurants include Yard House and Seasons 52.)

"We have a test going with [Amazon]; we'll continue to partner with them and see if we can make that work," Lee said.

Currently, most of the eateries on the Amazon Prime Restaurants service are smaller, independent ones — though places like Red Robin are on there. The service is currently available in 32 U.S. cities.

It would also make sense that Amazon start to include more chains in its restaurant-delivery service, as it pushes out beyond urban centers, where most of its food-delivery service is currently offered.

If you simply must have breadsticks delivered to you now, you can technically already do that, though make sure you're having company over: Olive Garden launched its own catering delivery service last year, with minimum orders of $100.

With all these online food-delivery options, will we still leave our homes to eat in the future?

Research says yes, Lee said: "People still want to come to restaurants and have that experience."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.