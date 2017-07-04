David Roddy serving as Acting Chief of Police for CPD is standar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

David Roddy serving as Acting Chief of Police for CPD is standard procedure

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
David Roddy David Roddy
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

David Roddy is now acting chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

An automatic e-mail response from Chief Fred Fletcher writes that he is out of the office on personal leave.

Fletcher’s last day of employment with CPD is July 6, 2017.

The message states Roddy, who currently serves as chief of staff, is serving as acting chief.

As chief of staff, Roddy always serves as acting chief when Fletcher is out of the office. When Fletcher and Roddy are both out of the office, Assistant Chief Eric Tucker serves as acting chief, according to a CPD spokesperson.

Roddy is one of several who have applied to be the city’s next police chief.

No new police chief has been named by Mayor Andy Berke.

Mayor Berke will decide who gets the position and city council members will have to approve.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.