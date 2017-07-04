David Roddy serving as Acting Chief of Police for CPD is standard procedure

David Roddy is now acting chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.

An automatic e-mail response from Chief Fred Fletcher writes that he is out of the office on personal leave.

Fletcher’s last day of employment with CPD is July 6, 2017.

The message states Roddy, who currently serves as chief of staff, is serving as acting chief.

As chief of staff, Roddy always serves as acting chief when Fletcher is out of the office. When Fletcher and Roddy are both out of the office, Assistant Chief Eric Tucker serves as acting chief, according to a CPD spokesperson.

Roddy is one of several who have applied to be the city’s next police chief.

No new police chief has been named by Mayor Andy Berke.

Mayor Berke will decide who gets the position and city council members will have to approve.

