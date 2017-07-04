Scattered morning storms

Good Tuesday. We are looking at some good rain moving through this morning. Most of that will taper off by late morning, and we will have spotty thunderstorms on and off through the afternoon. Our high today will reach a muggy 87. Any remaining storms will be gone by 9pm so we should have good weather for all the fireworks tonight.

Wednesday will be a warm and muggy one with a high of 91, and only a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Thursday will start warm and muggy in the low 70s, and a front moving through in the afternoon will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Thursday's high will be near 90.

Friday will be a hot, humid end to the week with only a slight chance for a stray shower or two.

Saturday we will see a high of 87 with afternoon showers and storms likely. We will dry out Sunday, but it will remain humid with the high remaining in the upper 80s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

TUESDAY: