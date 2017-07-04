VIDEO: Dashcam video shows officers' view of Sevier County fires

Disclaimer: This is raw, unedited dashcam video from the Sevierville Police Department. The video may contain language that may be offensive to some viewers.

Newly released dashcam video gives a first-hand look at what Sevierville Police Department officers and other first responders saw as fire engulfed thousand of acres in Sevier County last November.

More than 14,000 people fled the Gatlinburg area on the night of Nov. 28, 2016, as a fire that started inside Great Smoky Mountains National Park days before spread into populated areas.

Later, we learned the fires killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged 2,500 buildings.

The city of Sevierville released the dashcam footage to 10News on Monday in response to a public records request.

The dashcam video shows officers helping evacuate homes and businesses.

