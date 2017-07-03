UPDATE: Man returned to Walker County to face charges in stabbing of deputy

UPDATE: A 44-year-old man has been extradited from Hamilton County to Walker County, where he has been charged in the stabbing of Walker County Sheriff's Office Corporal J. D. Holland.

James Allen Johnson was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and violation of parole, which stemmed from his prison release in 2016.

After Johnson stabbed Holland three times, the deputy used his service weapon to shoot Johnson twice.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the assault.

Johnson waived extradition to Georgia in a first appearance hearing Wednesday in Hamilton County Court.

PREVIOUS STORY: Walker County Dispatch confirms to Channel 3 that an officer involved shooting took place on Rosa Street.

NOW: dispatch tells me there was a foot pursuit before an officer involved shooting on Rosa St. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/WeNd90yjQl — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) July 3, 2017

Around 4:45 p.m. dispatch got a suspicious person call from a resident on Caldonia Street. Sheriff Steve Wilson says Walker Co. Deputy, JD Holland responded to the call and spotted the suspicious person, James A. Johnson. When Holland arrived, Johnson ran before he could be questioned.

But Holland was able to catch Johnson a street over on Rosa Street.

Sheriff Wilson says while Johnson was being handcuffed, he pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed deputy Holland three times; twice in the leg and once in the arm. He says Holland was able to reach his service gun and shot Johnson twice; once in the leg and once in the abdomen. Johnson's is in stable condition.

Sheriff Wilson says Holland's injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to make a full recovery.

"Deputy Holland himself was calling for help. He was losing a lot of blood and to be honest with you we were scared to death that it was going to be critical," said Wilson. "In my 21 years I've been very fortunate to never lose an officer in the line of duty and I can't imagine the devastation and agony that would inflict upon me and my agency."

Sheriff Wilson tells Channel 3, Johnson is on parole, and that the parole office will issue a warrant. He says Johnson already has several traffic and child support warrants in Walker county, Catoosa County and Rossville.

The GBI will investigate as it does in any officer involved shooting.