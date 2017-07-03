NC father, step-mother arrested after toddler hospitalized for s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NC father, step-mother arrested after toddler hospitalized for severe burns

Justin Lee Osborne (left) and Amy Leanne Clew. redell County Sheriff's Office photos Justin Lee Osborne (left) and Amy Leanne Clew. redell County Sheriff's Office photos

HARMONY, NC (WCNC) - The father and step-mother of a three-year-old are being held under a million dollar bond after the child is in critical condition with severe burns.

Deputies say they launched a child abuse investigation after the child was hospitalized. They say the medical staff found severe burns on both the feet and legs of the child. The burns on the legs appeared to be a few days old and were consistent with the feet and legs being exposed to extremely hot water, officials say.

Additionally, medical staff found other injuries on the child's body they say appear to be from an assault.

Detectives interviewed the child's father, 23-year-old Justin Lee Osborne, at the hospital and then conducted a home search on the 180 block of Boger Farm Road in Harmony. Officials say they found the child's stepmother, 21-year-old Amy Leanne Clew, at home with three other small children. 

According to the detectives, the home was in poor condition. The Iredell County Department of Social Services was contacted and took custody of the other three children. 

The three-year-old was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital for further treatment. The child was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and listed under critical condition.

Clew and Osborne were arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse each and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse each. Both are being held at the Iredell County Jail under a million dollar secured bond.

Read more at WCNC's website.

