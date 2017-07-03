UPDATE: Scene cleared after suspicious item found in vehicle on McCallie Ave.

UPDATE: Police and explosive ordinance disposal units have cleared the area around McCallie Avenue and Derby Street Monday afternoon after a suspicious package was found in a van.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police tells Channel 3 a suspicious item wad found in a vehicle on McCallie Avenue at Derby Street.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been called in to check it out, according to police.

McCallie Avenue has been shut down in that area.