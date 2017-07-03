Man arrested for second violation of sex offender registry

A Chattanooga man, classified as a violent sex offender, has been arrested for violation of sex offender registry and registration.

Joe Ford Jr. was convicted in 1978 for rape and has been required to register as a sex offender.

An arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 3 shows that Ford pleaded guilty to the offense of violation of the sex offender registry.

Ford had an outstanding warrant for violation of the sex offender registry because he moved without proper notification.