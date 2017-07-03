THP conducting extensive 4th of July holiday patrols

If you drive on Tennessee's roads and highways while under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be looking for you during the Fourth of July holiday.

The THP is conducting a variety of traffic safety initiatives, utilizing data-driven enforcement strategies during the Fourth of July holiday period to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes across the state.

“The goal of the Tennessee Highway Patrol is to prevent or reduce fatal traffic incidents,” Colonel Tracy Trott said. “We are stressing to our troopers that strict enforcement of hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, seat belt enforcement, distracted driving and driving under the influence will help us to accomplish our goal of reducing fatalities.”

The traffic safety campaign began at 12:01am Friday, June 30 and ends at midnight Tuesday, July 4.

During last year’s 96-hour Fourth of July holiday period, 14 people were killed. State troopers arrested 166 individuals statewide on suspicion of impaired driving and cited 1,849 motorists for violation of the seat belt law during last year’s Fourth of July period.

Eleven out of 14 people killed were wearing seat belts, three of the traffic deaths were alcohol-related.

“The public’s safety is the number one priority for our department,” Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “We urge motorists to seek alternate sober methods of transportation. Do not drive intoxicated.”

The AAA will again have their "Tow To Go" program to transport drivers (and their vehicles) safely him if they've had too much to drink.

The free, confidential rides are available to both AAA members and non-members and at limited to a 10-mile tow.