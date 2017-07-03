City, county to honor the Fallen Five with community concert

The City of Chattanooga will join forces with Hamilton County for a public concert to mark the second anniversary of the July 16 terror attacks.

In the 2015 attacks, four U.S. Marines and a U.S. Navy sailor were killed.

The Chattanooga Strong Community Concert will honor the Fallen Five. The event will feature a moment of silence, live music crafts, river paddling, food trucks and activities for kids.

The event will be on the Tennessee River Park at the Hubert Fry Center, on Sunday, July 16, starting at 5:00pm.