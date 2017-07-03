Tennessee Sec. of State says he can't give Trump panel voter inf - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Sec. of State says he can't give Trump panel voter info

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE  (AP) - Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.

In a statement Friday, Secretary of State Tre Hargett said he appreciates the commission's goal to address election issues, including voter fraud. But the law won't let him divulge the information sought.

Trump established the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity by executive order in May.

Many Democrats and voting rights groups say there are few, if any, credible allegations of significant voter fraud, and consider Trump's panel a sham.

