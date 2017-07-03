Etowah Police searching for missing teen

The Etowah Police Department is searching for a missing teen out of McMinn County.

Officials say Kelsey Nicole Burnette went missing around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and has not been heard from since.

Kelsey was last seen wearing a pink shirt, shorts, and Chacao sandals.

She is described as having strawberry-blonde hair, stands about 5 feet tall, and weighs around 122 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Etowah Police Department at 423-263-7088 or call TBI-FIND.