Etowah Police searching for missing teen

By WRCB Staff

The Etowah Police Department is searching for a missing teen out of McMinn County.

Officials say Kelsey Nicole Burnette went missing around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning, and has not been heard from since.

Kelsey was last seen wearing a pink shirt, shorts, and Chacao sandals.

She is described as having strawberry-blonde hair, stands about 5 feet tall, and weighs around 122 pounds.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Etowah Police Department at 423-263-7088 or call TBI-FIND.

