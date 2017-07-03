10 things to Know for Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

10 things to Know for Monday

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. TRUMP'S MOCK VIDEO DRAWS REBUKES

The president tweeted a sham video depicting him pummeling a man whose face is obscured by the CNN logo.

2. WHITE HOUSE PUSHES GOP ON OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT

A top presidential aide says a repeal-only option also remains in play if Republicans can't reach agreement.

3. RAPPER ARRESTED ON UNRELATED CHARGES AFTER LITTLE ROCK SHOOTINGS

Finese 2Tymes is being held for aggravated assault with a gun, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

4. QATAR'S STOCK MARKET DROPS AS DEADLINE LOOMS

The tiny Persian Gulf nation braces for a cutoff date to accept demands from four Arab countries over what they allege is its support for extremist groups.

5. WHY JULY 4 STIRS MIXED FEELINGS IN MINORITIES

Blacks, Latinos and immigrant rights advocates say the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election - as well as police shootings and deportations - have them questioning the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the United States.

6. TRUMP PLAN TO END HEATING AID GETS COOL RECEPTION

Lawmakers from cold-weather states line up against the proposal to kill the program, which has distributed $3.4 billion to about 6 million households this fiscal year.

7. HOW FACEBOOK HOPES TO USE DRONES TO PROVIDE 'NET ACCESS

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg envisions a fleet of solar-powered drones "that will beam internet connectivity across the world."

8. WHERE RARE BUTTERFLY THRIVES AMID WAR MACHINES

The frosted elfin finds a home at several defense installations across the country where the military manages open spaces with controlled burns, says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

9. SAMSUNG TO SELL RECYCLED NOTE 7 PHONE IN SKOREA

The company recalled the original Note 7 after reports emerged that its batteries were prone to overheat and catch fire.

10. ANDY MURRAY DEFENDS WIMBLEDON TITLE

The No. 1 seed is dealing with a sore hip and a new child on the way as he prepares for the grass court opening match.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.