A muggy day with scattered storms

Good Monday. All week we can expect typical July heat and humidity with sporadic showers and storms sprinkled throughout.

For today, we can expect highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the low to mid-90s. We will also have stray storms popping up on and off through the day. Any storms that develop will taper off through the evening, and by the time the fireworks are going off tonight the rain should be gone, and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies, temps in the mid-70s, and LOTS of humidity.

Tuesday will be a very typical 4th of July concerning your weather. We start in the low 70s, and climb to the upper 80-s with high humidity all day. We will see a few showers and storms on and off. A stray shower or two is also a possibility Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday we will be rain-free, but the heat and humidity will persist. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday night into Friday morning a front will bring in some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

For the weekend, we may see a few showers Saturday afternoon, but Sunday is looking clear and dry. Highs over the weekend will hover near 90.

