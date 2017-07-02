Two rescued from flooding water in Cleveland, Saturday

Severe thunderstorms caused widespread flash-flooding resulting in several swift-water entrapment calls.

In Cleveland the fire department responded to two calls, one on Inman Street where there was over four feet of water, the other was on Overhead Bridge Road.

Cleveland Police say each year more deaths occur due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

Officials say a mere 6 inches of fast-moving water is all it takes knock over an adult and just one foot of water can carry a car away.

Officials say you're safest bet when you come across water in a roadway is to turn around.