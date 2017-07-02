Two rescued from flooding water in Cleveland, Saturday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two rescued from flooding water in Cleveland, Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Connect
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Severe thunderstorms caused widespread flash-flooding resulting in several swift-water entrapment calls.

In Cleveland the fire department responded to two calls, one on Inman Street where there was over four feet of water, the other was on Overhead Bridge Road.

Cleveland Police say each year more deaths occur due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

Officials say a mere 6 inches of fast-moving water is all it takes knock over an adult and just one foot of water can carry a car away.

Officials say you're safest bet when you come across water in a roadway is to turn around.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.