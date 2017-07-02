UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death at Hamilton Inn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death at Hamilton Inn

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say the suspect who was wanted for a deadly shooting at a Rossville Boulevard hotel on July 2 was arrested Wednesday.

Police say 20-year-old Mailik Phillips was picked up by CPD's Fugitive Unit with the help of the United States Marshals Service and the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

Phillips is accused of killing 27-year-old Damico Lawrence at the Hamilton Inn.

He is charged with Criminal Homicide and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Phillips will be booked into the Hamilton County Jail once extradited from Georgia.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say that 27 year old Damico Lawrence was found dead at the Hamilton Inn on Sunday.

Officers responded  to a person shot call at just after 3 p.m. Lawrence was dead from apparent gunshot wounds and is a validated gang member. 

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads at this time. 

PREVIOUS STORY: One person is dead following a shooting at a Chattanooga hotel.

Police said it happened inside a room on the third floor of the Hamilton Inn on Rossville Blvd.

Investigators said the call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Right now, police are trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

