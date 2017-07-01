Five-year old succumbs after drowning in Fort Payne

A five year old girl has passed away after drowning at Canyon Mouth on June 18th. The girl died in a Chattanooga hospital on Friday morning.

The child was discovered underwater and was pulled out by bystanders. The girl was with her family from Albertville.

Cherokee County EMS, Tuckers Chapel Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and National Park Service responded. She was flown from Leesburg to T. C. Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga.